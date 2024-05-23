Hema tested positive in Drugs Test

A high profile rave party was busted by the Bengaluru police in the outskirts of the city in a private farmhouse and close to 150 people were taken into custody. Tollywood actress Hema was present in the party and the Bengaluru cops released a picture of her. Bengaluru City Commissioner even issued a statement that Hema was part of the rave party. The blood samples were collected and tests were conducted to 150 people and more than 80 people were tested positive for consuming drugs. Hema too was tested positive for consuming drugs.

The Bengaluru cops are expected to reveal the information to the media soon. There are reports that Hema will undergo counselling for taking drugs. The Tollywood actress landed into several controversies in the past. She is not much active in Telugu films in the recent years.