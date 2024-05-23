x
Home > Movie News

Hema tested positive in Drugs Test

Published on May 23, 2024 by ratnasri

Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

A high profile rave party was busted by the Bengaluru police in the outskirts of the city in a private farmhouse and close to 150 people were taken into custody. Tollywood actress Hema was present in the party and the Bengaluru cops released a picture of her. Bengaluru City Commissioner even issued a statement that Hema was part of the rave party. The blood samples were collected and tests were conducted to 150 people and more than 80 people were tested positive for consuming drugs. Hema too was tested positive for consuming drugs.

The Bengaluru cops are expected to reveal the information to the media soon. There are reports that Hema will undergo counselling for taking drugs. The Tollywood actress landed into several controversies in the past. She is not much active in Telugu films in the recent years.

Next Buzz: Rashmika to romance NTR? Previous Sai Dharam Tej's pan-Indian attempt
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

