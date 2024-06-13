Highly anticipated Devara Part 1 coming on September 27th

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan is playing key role. Recently, Anirudh thrilled fans with the highly anticipated first single from Devara, “Fear Song.”

Continuing the exciting momentum, the team surprised fans and movie lovers with a new release date announcement.

This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first installment, “Devara: Part 1,” on September 27th.

This date is perfect for a big pan-India release, promising to captivate audiences across the nation. “Devara: Part 1” aims to set new benchmarks in action cinema, and the combination of NTR and Koratala Siva is expected to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles.