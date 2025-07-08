x
Exclusive: Anushka’s VFX Work delays Ghaati

Published on July 8, 2025 by nymisha

Exclusive: Anushka’s VFX Work delays Ghaati

Top actress Anushka has been quite selective and her upcoming film is Ghaati, a unique attempt directed by Krish. The film was initially slated for summer release and it was pushed to July. The film is now out of the July race and the new release date will be announced by the makers soon. Ghaati has a lot of VFX work involved and the makers spent lavishly on the film. Everyone is aware of Anushka’s weight loss issues and the team is correcting the looks of the actress on screen. The audience are well aware that special teams are working for the actors and actresses to get the desired looks on screen. This is possible through VFX.

Anushka’s body correction VFX work was not convincing and Krish wanted more time to get the desired output. Hence, Ghaati release got delayed. UV Creations and Firstframe Entertainments are the producers of Ghaati. Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishna and Jagapathi Babu played other important roles. The non-theatrical deals are closed and the makers have recovered a major budget through them. Krish walked out of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and took up a challenging film like Ghaati. The film is a crucial one for Krish. Anushka will promote Ghaati before the release. The film is expected to release in September.

Next Attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy's Residence After Controversial Remarks in YSRCP Meeting Previous Purandeswari in race for two key posts
