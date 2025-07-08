x
Home > Politics

Purandeswari in race for two key posts

Published on July 8, 2025 by nymisha

Purandeswari in race for two key posts

As per the latest speculations in the national media, Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who served as the BJP chief of Andhra Pradesh until the recent rejig in which the high command named PVN Madhav as her successor, is the forerunner for two prestigious posts. There are reports that the BJP top brass is likely to entrust her with a bigger responsibility this time which why she was relieved as the state chief.

While there have been numerous rumours from the past few weeks that Purandeswari is one among the three women leaders who are vying for the post of national president as the party high command decided to give an opportunity for a woman candidate for the first as the incumbent JP Nadda is going to step down very soon, fresh reports suggest that she is also in the race to be named as Deputy Speaker of Loksabha.

Due to her strong credentials, Purandeswari was recently selected to be a part of the Operation Sindoor delegation which was sent to foreign countries to voice the opinion on the terror attacks. She is an eloquent speaker with solid command on multiple languages and in-depth knowledge of national level politics. Having served as a union minister in the past and also with the experience of holding the post of MP for the third time in her career, the BJP feels that appointing her in a significant post at national level will help the party’s image both at the centre and the state.

As the BJP wants to gain foothold in Andhra Pradesh in the coming years, having a notable leader from the state in a key post at national level will surely benefit the party in all aspects. While she faces stiff competition from Nirmala Sitharaman and Vanathi Srinivasan for the national president’s post, there won’t be much opposition within the party if Purandeswari is opted as Deputy Speaker. So, the suspense on what role will Purandeswari play at national level will be revealed in a few more days.

