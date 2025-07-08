x
Home > Movie News

No Pan-Indian Release for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Published on July 8, 2025 by nymisha

No Pan-Indian Release for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Pan-Indian releases for Telugu films have been burning the pockets of Tollywood producers. Right from the promotions to the release expenses, everything has been costing a bomb. There is hardly any recovery for the films of the top actors and the young actors. What’s more worrying is that the Hindi multiplexes are demanding an Eight-week gap between the theatrical release and the digital release. Our recent Telugu films like HIT 3, Kubera and Kannappa failed to recover the expenses spent.

Vijay Deverakonda has tested his luck several times across the nation and failed. His upcoming film Kingdom is the costliest attempt in his career. The makers made sure that the film will not have a pan-Indian release. This is because of the four-week OTT deal signed with Netflix. The team is extremely confident that the film will do great in Telugu and Tamil. Kingdom will only release in Telugu and Tamil languages. This is a sensible move from the producers considering the stakes and risks involved.

Kingdom is huge on expectations and the release date announcement glimpse brought the needed buzz. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and Anirudh is the music director. S Naga Vamsi is the producer.

