‘Kingdom’ promo : Vijay packs a punch in full rage

Vijay Devarakonda’s long delayed action saga Kingdom, which was postponed a couple of times due to unforeseen events, has finally locked its release date as July 31st. The film, directed by award winning director Gautham Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, is reportedly set in the backdrop of the refugee crisis in the pre-Independence era.

The makers unveiled a new promo to announce the new release date and it packs a solid punch with riveting visuals and gripping narration. The 45 second teaser has Vijay in his full rage amid intense drama, heartfelt emotions, nerve wracking chases and bloody action. Vijay appears in two different roles – one as a cop who is willing to go for the kill if situation demands and the second avatar has him as a prisoner with a traumatic past which forces him to fight a battle for survival. Anirudh’s haunting score amplifies the emotional setting.

The promo arrives at the right moment to generate solid hype around the film which was initially supposed to arrive in Summer. Director Gautham Tinnuri seems to have penned an author-backed role for Vijay and extracted the best out of his acting mettle.

Starring Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in prominent roles, the film is coming from the stables of Sithara Entertainments.