x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘Kingdom’ promo : Vijay packs a punch in full rage

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
‘Kingdom’ promo : Vijay packs a punch in full rage
image
War 2 Shoot wrapped up: NTR special note to team
image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess

‘Kingdom’ promo : Vijay packs a punch in full rage

Kingdom Promo

Vijay Devarakonda’s long delayed action saga Kingdom, which was postponed a couple of times due to unforeseen events, has finally locked its release date as July 31st. The film, directed by award winning director Gautham Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, is reportedly set in the backdrop of the refugee crisis in the pre-Independence era.

The makers unveiled a new promo to announce the new release date and it packs a solid punch with riveting visuals and gripping narration. The 45 second teaser has Vijay in his full rage amid intense drama, heartfelt emotions, nerve wracking chases and bloody action. Vijay appears in two different roles – one as a cop who is willing to go for the kill if situation demands and the second avatar has him as a prisoner with a traumatic past which forces him to fight a battle for survival. Anirudh’s haunting score amplifies the emotional setting.

The promo arrives at the right moment to generate solid hype around the film which was initially supposed to arrive in Summer. Director Gautham Tinnuri seems to have penned an author-backed role for Vijay and extracted the best out of his acting mettle.

Starring Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in prominent roles, the film is coming from the stables of Sithara Entertainments.

Previous War 2 Shoot wrapped up: NTR special note to team
else

TRENDING

image
‘Kingdom’ promo : Vijay packs a punch in full rage
image
War 2 Shoot wrapped up: NTR special note to team
image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma

Latest

image
‘Kingdom’ promo : Vijay packs a punch in full rage
image
War 2 Shoot wrapped up: NTR special note to team
image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess

Most Read

image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for Key Official and Political Discussions
image
KTR’s secret meeting with Lokesh, Any chance ?

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie