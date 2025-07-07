x
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
War 2 Shoot wrapped up: NTR special note to team

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

War 2 Shoot wrapped up: NTR special note to team

The man of the masses, NTR, is gearing to surprise fans with his upcoming film War 2. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. War 2 marks the latest explosive chapter in the most successful and biggest YRF Spy Universe.

This much-anticipated biggie has completed its entire shoot today. After wrapping up the shoot, NTR penned a heartfelt note expressing how much he enjoyed working with Hrithik Roshan and the entire team.

He wrote, “And It’s a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one. It’s always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2.”

“Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can’t wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!”

Director Ayan Mukerji is crafting an adrenaline-fueled theatrical spectacle and Hrithik Roshan and NTR will deliver electrifying performances in ‘War 2,’ creating unforgettable action cinema tailored for the immersive experience. Yash Raj Films produced the film.

