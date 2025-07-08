x
Home > Politics

Attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy's Residence After Controversial Remarks in YSRCP Meeting

Published on July 8, 2025 by nymisha

Attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s Residence After Controversial Remarks in YSRCP Meeting

Attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s Residence After Controversial Remarks in YSRCP Meeting

Tensions flared in Nellore district after former MLA and senior YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence was attacked by unidentified miscreants on the night of Monday, July 7. The incident took place at his house in Savithri Nagar, Nellore, where furniture, vehicles, and other property were vandalized. Fortunately, the former MLA was not home at the time of the attack. The incident has significantly intensified political tensions in the region.

During YSRCP party meeting in Kovur, Prasanna Kumar Reddy delivered a highly controversial speech, targeting the sitting Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy. His entire address reportedly centered on personally attacking her character, using deeply objectionable and offensive language statements considered unbecoming when referring to a woman, let alone an elected representative. In one shocking remark, he allegedly said, “If Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy wishes, he could bring in a young girl and get her married off,” implying that the current MLA was merely a symbolic figure with no agency of her own.

These inflammatory comments caught on video and went viral, further escalating public outrage and political backlash.

Following the attack, senior YSRCP leaders including former minister Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy, and others visited the site and strongly condemned the incident. While criticizing the violence, they also alleged that Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy were behind the attack, either directly or through their followers. They demanded that an attempt-to-murder case be registered against those responsible.

Police have filed a case and launched an investigation into both the speech incident and the physical attack. Meanwhile, the viral video of Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s remarks continues to stir debate, drawing sharp criticism from civil society and political observers alike.This incident has not only triggered a law and order concern but also opened up a wider conversation about the language used in political discourse, particularly when directed at women leaders.

