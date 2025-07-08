x
Home > Movie News

Mohanlal joins Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth?

Published on July 8, 2025 by nymisha

Mohanlal joins Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth?

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is busy with a strong lineup of Malayalam films and he is taking up crucial roles in films of other languages. He has Drishyam 3 lined up for shoot and it commences this year. Before this, he is keen to complete the shoot of Jailer 2 along with Superstar Rajinikanth. The shoot of the film has been happening in and around Chennai for the past few days. Mohanlal has joined the sets of the film yesterday in Chennai and the team is expected to make an announcement for the same soon.

Mohanlal will complete the shoot of Jailer 2 before the end of July. Jailer 2 is one of the most awaited films and Nelson is the director. Reports say that Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen as a cop and his role is an extended cameo in this action drama. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in an important role. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon will reprise their roles from the original. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is slated for summer 2026 release and Anirudh scores the music and background score.

