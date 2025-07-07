Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career

Jubilee Hills bye elections will be held within next six months and already political parties and aspirants have started making moves. While hopefuls from different parties have started lobbying for ticket, one name which is becoming point of discussion is former MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Young leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, son of late PJR, is emerging as the prime contender in Jubilee Hills by-election, as BRS is largely expected to go with him as its party candidate.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who started his career as Youth Congress leader, entered electoral politics after his father P Janardhan Reddy’s untimely death. While PJR died in December, 2007, Vishnuvardhan Reddy won as MLA from Khairatabad constituency in 2008 bypoll.

Later after delimitation of constituenices, Vishnu represented Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. He has won from Jubilee Hills in 2009 and emerged as young turks in Congress from Telangana region.

But after 2014, Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s political graph declined steadily. As BRS emerged as an extremely strong force, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who represented Congress, got defeated in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections.

Besides unchallenged supremacy of BRS in Telangana, personal failure of Vishnuvardhan Reddy in securing his support base and continuing his father’s legacy, led to his downfall. His political situation became so pitiable that, Congress even denied him ticket in 2023 Assembly elections, choosing cricketer-turned-politician Mohd Azharuddin instead.

Stunned by Congress party’s rejection, Vishnu joined BRS, lending his unconditional support to BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath. However, due to the untimely death of MLA Gopinath, Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency all set to witness a bypoll. This comes as an unexpected but last chance for Vishnuvardhan Reddy to revive his political career. As of now, P Vishnu is seen as top choice of BRS leadership as party candidate, and if at all PJR’s beta fancies any hopes of future, then he should live up to challenge and prove his mettle now.