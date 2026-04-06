x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?

Published on April 6, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Dacoit is a romantic thriller with great emotional core – Adivi Sesh
image
Photos : Bad Boy Karthik Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma
image
Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?
image
Naga Shaurya’s BBK Trailer: Mass Entertainer

Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?

Young music composer Shashwat Sachdev scored music for Dhurandhar and his work is one of the major highlights of the spy thriller. The songs are instant hits and the background score composed by Shashwat Sachdev is an asset for the film. He is rushed with several offers. Rumours say that Sukumar is considering him for Ram Charan’s film that will start rolling this year.

As per the latest update, the team of Nani’s next film have approached Shashwat Sachdev. Nani will soon work with Sujeeth and the film is titled Bloody Romeo. This action drama rolls after Nani completes The Paradise. Shashwat Sachdev is expected to score music for Bloody Romeo and the talks are going on. Bloody Romeo is the most expensive project of Nani and a major shoot will take place in London.

Next YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma Previous Naga Shaurya’s BBK Trailer: Mass Entertainer
else

TRENDING

image
Dacoit is a romantic thriller with great emotional core – Adivi Sesh
image
Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?
image
Naga Shaurya’s BBK Trailer: Mass Entertainer

Latest

image
Dacoit is a romantic thriller with great emotional core – Adivi Sesh
image
Photos : Bad Boy Karthik Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma
image
Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?
image
Naga Shaurya’s BBK Trailer: Mass Entertainer

Most Read

image
YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma
image
Sea Shore Highway and High-Speed Rail: Andhra Pradesh’s Dual Push for Coastal and Capital Connectivity
image
Five Villages, One Reality: Administrative Balance Over Political Push

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event