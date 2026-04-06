Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?

Young music composer Shashwat Sachdev scored music for Dhurandhar and his work is one of the major highlights of the spy thriller. The songs are instant hits and the background score composed by Shashwat Sachdev is an asset for the film. He is rushed with several offers. Rumours say that Sukumar is considering him for Ram Charan’s film that will start rolling this year.

As per the latest update, the team of Nani’s next film have approached Shashwat Sachdev. Nani will soon work with Sujeeth and the film is titled Bloody Romeo. This action drama rolls after Nani completes The Paradise. Shashwat Sachdev is expected to score music for Bloody Romeo and the talks are going on. Bloody Romeo is the most expensive project of Nani and a major shoot will take place in London.