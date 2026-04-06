Naga Shaurya’s BBK Trailer: Mass Entertainer

Naga Shaurya will next be seen in an intense and mass character in Bad Boy Karthik. Directed by newcomer Raam Desina and produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, the film promises a power-packed blend of mass, fun, and emotion. The trailer of the movie has been released just a while ago.

The trailer presents Karthik as a man who doesn’t bend- neither for love nor authority. His aggressive streak earns him the ‘bad boy’ label, but beneath that intensity lies someone fighting a much bigger battle. When chaos erupts in his locality due to a dangerous local syndicate, Karthik is pulled into a conflict that demands both grit and heart.

Naga Shaurya dominates the frames with a fit, fiery screen presence, delivering powerful performance. Vidhi appears as the love interest, bringing a soft contrast to Karthik’s rough edges. Samuthirakani appears as the antagonist.

Visually, the trailer stands out with Rasool Ellore’s gritty cinematography, while Harris Jayaraj intensifies the narrative with a thumping background score. The blend of mass, action, emotional stakes, romance, and fun suggests a film pitched confidently at the mass audience.

The movie is slated for release on the 17th of this month.