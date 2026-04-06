Nani’s The Paradise: One more Postponement?

Natural Star Nani is shooting for his upcoming movie The Paradise. Nani beefed up for the role and he was trained specially before he commenced the shoot. A summer release was planned initially and the team pushed the release to August. With just 50 percent shoot wrapped up till date, there are strong rumours that the film will find it tough to make it for August release.

Several crucial episodes are pending to be shot. Top music composer Anirudh is scoring the music and he takes ample time to complete the re-recording work. Rumours say that The Paradise will hit the screens in December. The team will update it soon. The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela. Kayadu Lohar is the heroine and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers of this big-budget attempt.