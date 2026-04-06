x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s The Paradise: One more Postponement?

Published on April 6, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Big Discussion: Trisha to Quit Films?
image
Dacoit is a romantic thriller with great emotional core – Adivi Sesh
image
Photos : Bad Boy Karthik Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma
image
Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?

Nani’s The Paradise: One more Postponement?

Natural Star Nani is shooting for his upcoming movie The Paradise. Nani beefed up for the role and he was trained specially before he commenced the shoot. A summer release was planned initially and the team pushed the release to August. With just 50 percent shoot wrapped up till date, there are strong rumours that the film will find it tough to make it for August release.

Several crucial episodes are pending to be shot. Top music composer Anirudh is scoring the music and he takes ample time to complete the re-recording work. Rumours say that The Paradise will hit the screens in December. The team will update it soon. The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela. Kayadu Lohar is the heroine and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

Next Naga Shaurya’s BBK Trailer: Mass Entertainer Previous Brutal Dharma GPS Glimpse: JD Chakravarthy Turns Heat On
else

TRENDING

image
Big Discussion: Trisha to Quit Films?
image
Dacoit is a romantic thriller with great emotional core – Adivi Sesh
image
Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?

Latest

image
Big Discussion: Trisha to Quit Films?
image
Dacoit is a romantic thriller with great emotional core – Adivi Sesh
image
Photos : Bad Boy Karthik Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma
image
Dhurandhar Composer for Nani’s Film?

Most Read

image
YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma
image
Sea Shore Highway and High-Speed Rail: Andhra Pradesh’s Dual Push for Coastal and Capital Connectivity
image
Five Villages, One Reality: Administrative Balance Over Political Push

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow