Rajamouli joins hands for a VFX Studio

SS Rajamouli is a mastermind and he has utmost clarity among the Indian directors. The visuals in his films are always top class and he never compromises till he gets the best output. Rajamouli has collaborated with a VFX Studio and the graphics work of his upcoming film Varanasi is handled by the same firm. The Studio is set up on international standards and is equipped with the latest technology.

The major part of the VFX of Varanasi is handled by the home studio of SS Rajamouli while other international studios are working on the rest of the part. The current schedule of Varanasi is happening in Shankarpally and the team will take a summer break soon. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the lead actors in Varanasi and the film is aimed for April 7th, 2027 release across the globe.