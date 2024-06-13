Naidu takes charge as chief minister at Velagapudi

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took charge at his chambers in Velagapudi secretariat on Thursday. Amid chanting of hymns by the priests, Naidu assumed charge on the day. Ministers K Atchennaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Payyavula Keshav greeted Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion.

He walked into the Block 1 at the secretariat as the employees and the employees unions leaders welcomed him. They greeted him on his arrival at the secretariat. He took charge at 4.41 PM on the day.

Naidu signed on the mega DSC as promised in the election campaign. He also signed on the documents related to reopening of Anna Canteens across the state, increase of pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month, repeal of Land Titling Act and skill enumeration. These were his election promises for the 2024 general election.

Earlier in the day, he worshiped at Kanakadurga Temple atop Indra Keeladri on the day. The temple officials and priests received Naidu with temple honours. They also presented him the Prasadam of the deity.

Naidu thanked everyone for welcoming him. He said that the victory in the election had given him greater responsibility to develop the state. He would develop and create wealth to be given to the people. He said he would work hard to live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people.

He told the people that he would take up Amaravati and Polavaram project on priority. He would complete both the projects on priority. He said his next five years would see the completion of Amaravati as capital and Polavaram project.