Naidu thanks leaders, activists of NDA

Admitting the fact that the diligence and hard work of all the leaders and activists are behind the historic triumph of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State, Chief Minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday said that he is dedicating the landslide victory to the NDA activists.

Chandrababu Naidu had a teleconference with the leaders and the activists of the NDA in which he said “This time we have won a record number of seats which we have never secured in the past 20 years. It is not a common success but a historic victory which we have achieved with the confidence reposed in us by the people,” Chandrababu Naidu told the NDA activists.

Pointing out that the NDA has achieved 57 per cent vote share with 93 per cent strike rate, Chandrababu Naidu said that the alliance had complete sweep in eight combined districts. “The five-year hard work of the leaders and activists is behind this success,” the TDP supremo acknowledged. The NDA has won the Gajuwaka, Bhimili and Mangalagiri Assembly segments with over 90,000 majority while in Pendurthi, Nellore (City), Tanuku, Kakinada (Rural), Rajahmundry (City), Visakhapatnam (East) and Pithapuram seats the NDA has won with over 70,000 majority, he said.

With regard to the Lok Sabha constituencies of Visakha, Srikakulam, Amalapuram and Guntur the NDA has emerged victorious with over three lakh majority, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that he will never forget the uphill task of the activists in getting this verdict. Recalling the atrocities like attacking the TDP activists when they carried the party flag and raised slogans like ‘Jai Telugu Desam’, he said that ignoring such brutal activities the party cadre faced the situation so daringly to take the NDA to the successful path.

“Some party activists lost their lives in this struggle while some lost their properties and some more have gone to jail. On hearing such tragic incidents I have spent sleepless nights for several days and in my life I never forget your sacrifices,” the Chief Minister said while recalling these incidents. Maintaining that the party is seriously thinking as to what best can be done for these party activists, the TDP supremo advised them not to resort to vengeful attitude taking for granted that the party is back in power.

Chandrababu Naidu advised the MLAs not to neglect the local party leaders and the cadre and said that the majority that the people have given to the party should be protected. “We should come to the rescue of the people who have given such a tremendous verdict,” he said and made it clear that the promises made to the people during election campaign like the Super-Six, Praja Galam manifesto will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Stating that he has already signed the files like the Mega DSC, revocation of Land Titling Act, revision of pension, Skill Census and revival of Anna Canteens, Chandrababu promised to provide employment to the youth after assessing their skills. He said that there is every possibility of the Skill Census totally transforming the lifestyle of the youth, Mr Chandrababu said that the Anna Canteens will be revived at all the places where they existed between 2014 and 19.

Expressing a fond hope that the nation will be on top in the globe by 2047, he said that the Telugus should be in number one position in this. “I will strive hard to achieve this goal,” he added. The Chief Minister made it clear that those who have worked hard for the success of the NDA will certainly get the nominated posts.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he will frequently visit the party office here and will also go to the party offices in the districts whenever he visits such district headquarters and advised the leaders to go to the party offices regularly to be available to the activists. “Besides running the administration efficiently, I will also work hard to strengthen the party,” the Chief Minister noted.

Acknowledging that the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has a major role in ensuring that the anti-incumbency vote did not get divided, he said that the BJP too has come forward to work together to take the State forward. Chandrababu Naidu is confident that similar result will be repeated in 2029 too if the leaders and the activists work with more commitment.

Development and welfare should be taken together, Chandrababu Naidu said and thanked profusely all those leaders and activists who actively took part in the teleconference.