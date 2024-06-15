Kalki 2898 AD: Promo Of India’s Biggest Song

Advertisement

India’s most celebrated singer Diljit Dosanjh and India’s most celebrated actor Prabhas collaborated for the biggest song of India. The song Bhairava Anthem from Kalki 2898 AD will be dropped tomorrow. Before that, they released a promo.

Santosh Narayanan scored a thumping track, as the promo advocates. Diljit Dosanjh makes a strong impact on the listeners with the promo as well. His vocals are strong and powerful. The visuals are magnificent.

The full song, as revealed by the makers, will be released tomorrow. We can’t hold our excitement to witness the biggest song of India.

The film directed by Nag Ashwin on Vyjayanthi Movies is already creating records in pre-sales overseas with over $1.6 Million gross already.