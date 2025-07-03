Aamir Khan as Dahaa from Coolie

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is playing a crucial cameo in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie. The actor completed shooting for his portions in Jaipur and Mumbai long ago. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of Aamir Khan from the film. He plays Dahaa in Coolie. Aamir Khan is presented in a mass look for the first time in years. Aamir Khan recently revealed that he has a cameo in Coolie but he did not reveal anything about his role.

Impressed with the narration of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Aamir Khan signed the project. This is the first time the top actor has played a cameo in the recent times. The shoot of Coolie has been completed and the film is announced for August 14th release in theatres. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John will be playing other prominent roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Rockstar Anirudh is composing the music and background score for Coolie.