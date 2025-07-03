x
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Aamir Khan as Dahaa from Coolie

Published on July 3, 2025 by swathy

Aamir Khan as Dahaa from Coolie

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is playing a crucial cameo in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie. The actor completed shooting for his portions in Jaipur and Mumbai long ago. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of Aamir Khan from the film. He plays Dahaa in Coolie. Aamir Khan is presented in a mass look for the first time in years. Aamir Khan recently revealed that he has a cameo in Coolie but he did not reveal anything about his role.

Impressed with the narration of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Aamir Khan signed the project. This is the first time the top actor has played a cameo in the recent times. The shoot of Coolie has been completed and the film is announced for August 14th release in theatres. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John will be playing other prominent roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Rockstar Anirudh is composing the music and background score for Coolie.

