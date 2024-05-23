Sai Dharam Tej’s pan-Indian attempt

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej has been on a break since one year and he is yet to announce his next. Virupaksha released in summer last year and Sai Dharam Tej has been in talks for several films. Some of them did not materialize and got shelved. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy paid a handsome advance for Sai Dharam Tej and locked the Mega hero for his next film. Debutant Rohit will direct the project and the film will have its formal launch with a pooja ceremony in the month of June. The film will be made on a budget close to Rs 100 crores and will have a pan-Indian release next year.

Sai Dharam Tej has taken a break from work after Virupaksha to recover completely from the accident. He also flew down to the USA for a special treatment last year and he started listening to scripts upon his arrival. The actor is now all set to announce a new set of films and work without breaks.