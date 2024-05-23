x
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Movie News

Sai Dharam Tej’s pan-Indian attempt

Published on May 23, 2024 by ratnasri

Sai Dharam Tej’s pan-Indian attempt

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej has been on a break since one year and he is yet to announce his next. Virupaksha released in summer last year and Sai Dharam Tej has been in talks for several films. Some of them did not materialize and got shelved. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy paid a handsome advance for Sai Dharam Tej and locked the Mega hero for his next film. Debutant Rohit will direct the project and the film will have its formal launch with a pooja ceremony in the month of June. The film will be made on a budget close to Rs 100 crores and will have a pan-Indian release next year.

Sai Dharam Tej has taken a break from work after Virupaksha to recover completely from the accident. He also flew down to the USA for a special treatment last year and he started listening to scripts upon his arrival. The actor is now all set to announce a new set of films and work without breaks.

