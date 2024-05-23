Ilayaraja shocks the team of Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is the biggest of Malayalam film industry and the film also did well in Telugu and Tamil languages. The song ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ too played a crucial role in the film’s success and it was from Kamal Haasan’s Guna and the song was composed by Ilayaraja. Guna released in 1991 and the song Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan was a super hit. Ilayaraja has issued legal notices to Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony.

Ilayaraja claims legal, moral, and special rights over the song Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan. “Our client reserves the right to initiate appropriate legal actions for such improper and unauthorized usage of the song in the said cinematographic film, which is his original musical work” told the notice issued by Ilayaraja. The team of Manjummel Boys is yet to respond to the notices.