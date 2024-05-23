x
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Tripti Dimri to shake leg with Allu Arjun

Published on May 23, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: Tripti Dimri to shake leg with Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is heading for the biggest bet with Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar. There are discussions going on about an item number and several beauties are considered. The makers finally locked Animal sensation Tripti Dimri for the special spicy number that will be shot in a special set in June. The first installment had an item song with Samantha and the number was a stupendous hit. The team has been extra cautious over the item number in Pushpa 2: The Rule and the team is all ready to set the silver screen on fire.

Tripti Dimri is a sensation in youth across the nation and she would be a perfect choice for the number. Devi Sri Prasad has composed a superb number as per the team. The team’s only concern at this stage revolves around her ability to execute the dance number effectively. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for August 15th release and it features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya in prominent roles. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget film.

Next Ilayaraja shocks the team of Manjummel Boys Previous All deals closed for Kalki 2898 AD
