Exclusive: Tripti Dimri to shake leg with Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is heading for the biggest bet with Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar. There are discussions going on about an item number and several beauties are considered. The makers finally locked Animal sensation Tripti Dimri for the special spicy number that will be shot in a special set in June. The first installment had an item song with Samantha and the number was a stupendous hit. The team has been extra cautious over the item number in Pushpa 2: The Rule and the team is all ready to set the silver screen on fire.

Tripti Dimri is a sensation in youth across the nation and she would be a perfect choice for the number. Devi Sri Prasad has composed a superb number as per the team. The team’s only concern at this stage revolves around her ability to execute the dance number effectively. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for August 15th release and it features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya in prominent roles. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget film.