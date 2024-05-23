x
All deals closed for Kalki 2898 AD

Published on May 23, 2024 by ratnasri

All deals closed for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the next big film releasing in India. The film is made on a massive budget and the makers managed to close all the deals. Kalki 2898 AD recovered big money through the digital deals. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages for a fancy price. Netflix invested big on the Hindi digital rights of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers pocketed big through these deals. Gemini TV acquired the Telugu satellite rights of the film and Saregama music label bagged the music rights of all the languages.

Vyjayanthi Movies will head for its own release in theatres and they are expecting some hefty advances in all the languages. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi entertainer that has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Nag Ashwin is the director and Vyjayanthi Movies produced the film. Santosh Narayanan is the music director of Kalki 2898 AD.

