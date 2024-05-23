I’ll Choose Bujji’s Body, Over Its Brain: Prabhas

The entire nation waited eagerly to see Bujji from the fantasy world of Kalki 2898 AD. The Prabhas starrer had its grand promotional event in Hyderabad with fans and audiences attending in huge numbers.

Although the event was meant to introduce Bujji, it was conducted uniquely with some atypical performances on the stage. The popular V.Unbeatable team also executed some unbelievable aerobatics on the medley of Prabhas.

While speaking at the occasion, Nag Ashwin said, “The name Bujji sounds small, but it’s very special. It’s a tough film to make film Kalki. I tweeted to Anand Mahindra. He activated his team. They passed us on to Jayam Motors in Coimbatore. It’s a very experimental racing car-building company. I want to thank the whole team of Mahindra, Jayam, and Kalki.”

Then, Prabhas made a grand entry onto the stage. He rode Bujji as if he is very much familiar with it for a long time. It was no less than a movie stunt to see Prabhas riding the vehicle which was massive in size with large tyres.

When asked which he would choose, Prabhas without thinking even a second stated, “I’ll choose Bujji’s body, over its brain. I wanted to come casually for the event. But Nag Ashwin who tortured me for the last 3 years made me perform these stunts. Like all of you. I’m also waiting excitedly for the movie.”

Prabhas was so amazed to share screen space with legends such as Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the movie. He said he was spellbound to see the confidence in producer Aswani Dutt at this age.

“Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are also equally daring like their father.”

After this massive event, Kalki 2898 Ad yet again catches the attention of national media.