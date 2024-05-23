x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

I’ll Choose Bujji’s Body, Over Its Brain: Prabhas

Published on May 23, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster
image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2
image
25 years for Srinu Vaitla in Telugu Cinema
image
Mythri Movie Makers turns the Talk of Tollywood

I’ll Choose Bujji’s Body, Over Its Brain: Prabhas

The entire nation waited eagerly to see Bujji from the fantasy world of Kalki 2898 AD. The Prabhas starrer had its grand promotional event in Hyderabad with fans and audiences attending in huge numbers.

Although the event was meant to introduce Bujji, it was conducted uniquely with some atypical performances on the stage. The popular V.Unbeatable team also executed some unbelievable aerobatics on the medley of Prabhas.

While speaking at the occasion, Nag Ashwin said, “The name Bujji sounds small, but it’s very special. It’s a tough film to make film Kalki. I tweeted to Anand Mahindra. He activated his team. They passed us on to Jayam Motors in Coimbatore. It’s a very experimental racing car-building company. I want to thank the whole team of Mahindra, Jayam, and Kalki.”

Then, Prabhas made a grand entry onto the stage. He rode Bujji as if he is very much familiar with it for a long time. It was no less than a movie stunt to see Prabhas riding the vehicle which was massive in size with large tyres.

When asked which he would choose, Prabhas without thinking even a second stated, “I’ll choose Bujji’s body, over its brain. I wanted to come casually for the event. But Nag Ashwin who tortured me for the last 3 years made me perform these stunts. Like all of you. I’m also waiting excitedly for the movie.”

Prabhas was so amazed to share screen space with legends such as Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the movie. He said he was spellbound to see the confidence in producer Aswani Dutt at this age.

“Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are also equally daring like their father.”

After this massive event, Kalki 2898 Ad yet again catches the attention of national media.

Next All deals closed for Kalki 2898 AD Previous KALKI 2898 AD’s Bujji x Bhairava Event
else

TRENDING

image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster
image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2

Latest

image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster
image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2
image
25 years for Srinu Vaitla in Telugu Cinema
image
Mythri Movie Makers turns the Talk of Tollywood

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations