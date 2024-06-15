Ram Charan’s Game Changer: Big Amount Wasted

Top producer Dil Raju wanted to work with top director Shankar and they announced Indian 2 but the film changed hands. Shankar approached Dil Raju with the script of Game Changer and Ram Charan gave his immediate nod. The schedules are planned perfectly and the shoot was planned to be completed as per the schedules. But things did not happen as per the plan. After the first schedule, Shankar took the charge and changed the teams working behind. He also took hold of the project and did not inform Dil Raju. Close to 45 days of shoot was planned and canceled at the last minute. The makers had to pay the wages, location charges along with the remunerations of the actors for the canceled days.

A senior actor was frustrated after close to 15 days of his dates were wasted. He called up Dil Raju and informed about the same. But Dil Raju had to stare at the happenings. Ram Charan too turned busy with other happenings and gatherings. A couple of schedules of Game Changer were pushed because of Charan. The interests are mounting because of the delay. A large and lavish set was erected in a property owned by Dil Raju. The entire set was washed out due to the rains and the makers spent crores of money to re-construct the set. Shankar also resumed the shoot of Indian 2 and this further caused delay for the shoot of Game Changer. Ram Charan joined the film as a partner with minimum remuneration but he later decided to take home Rs 100 crores for the film.

Game Changer’s budget got heaped up due to various reasons and there is no one to blame. Even the production team lost grip and could not control several departments. Dil Raju and his team are trying hard to complete the shoot and release the film at the earliest. Shankar and his team will announce the exact release date soon. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of Game Changer.