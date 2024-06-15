Lokesh keen on bringing in radical changes in academic system

Minister for IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday directed the officials of the Education Department to see to it that all the schools in the State are provided all kinds of basic facilities within one year.

At a review meeting held with senior officers of the Education department at his Vundavalli residence in Amaravati, the Minister for IT and Electronics directed the officials to complete all the pending works in all the schools within one year, including the incomplete phase-2 and phase-3 works taken up by the last government. Lokesh inquired about the quality of food being supplied to the students for mid-day meal and asked the Director of the Mid-day Meal Scheme, Ambedkar, to submit a detailed report on the steps to be taken to provide quality food to the students.

The Minister also directed the officers to conduct a detailed study on the policies adopted by the New Delhi Government on sanitation and maintenance of cleanliness inside the schools. Lokesh also directed the officials to submit a detailed report on how many students have migrated from the government schools to private educational institutions in the past five years and the reasons for their migration besides a detailed report on the drop-out rate in these five years. How far their respective schools are located to the students in their villages should also be included in these reports, he said.

Lokesh also sought the details on how many schools were closed in the State in these five years and the reasons for that. He specifically asked the Director of Libraries to find out where the best model library in the country was and submit a detailed note on that library after a review. The Minister for IT and Electronics directed the officers concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the quality and utilisation of content of BYJU’s and the IFB.

Lokesh specifically asked the officials about the steps being taken on providing the quality of coaching to the 82,000 students who are appearing for the !0th class exams this year besides a detailed report on the CBSE schools in the State and directed them to complete by end of this month the exercise of providing kits to the students. He also wanted the official machinery to complete by July 15 the process of supplying text-books, note-books and other material to the students of government junior colleges and expressed surprise on knowing that the former government had failed to supply this material to the students last year.

Lokesh inquired about the cycles purchased by the earlier TDP regime but were not supplied to the beneficiaries and wanted all the details on these cycles to be submitted to him soon. The Minister made it amply clear that hereafter the transfers of the teachers will be done in the most transparent way and all the facilities provided to the educational institutions by the earlier TDP regime will be revived. The Minister told the officials to formulate plans on the proper utilisation of the Central funds.