Ramayana Glimpse: A Divine Spectacle

The epic saga of Ramayana is being reimagined on a grand cinematic canvas by director Nitesh Tiwari. With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash in a menacing new avatar as Ravana, the film promises a mythological experience like never before.

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and the globally acclaimed DNEG—the 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio—along with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is shaping up to be a visual extravaganza. The newly released glimpse begins with a powerful narration of the Trimurti—Brahma the creator, Vishnu the protector, and Shiva the destroyer—setting the stage for a cosmic battle when creation itself turns destructive.

What follows is a breath-stealing montage that teases the clash of ideologies: Ravana’s wrath and ambition versus Rama’s calm righteousness and unwavering dharma. The closing shots of Ranbir’s serene yet powerful Rama and Yash’s intense, formidable Ravana, is spectacular, heightened by AR Rahman’s transcendent score.

The visual effects are exceptionally great, immersing viewers into an ancient yet fantastical world. With Sunny Deol portraying the mighty Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as the devoted Lakshman, the ensemble is as powerful as the story it tells.

Premiered for the media at PCX, the glimpse left audiences spellbound—calling it a once-in-a-generation cinematic experience. The first part of this magnum opus arrives in Diwali 2026, followed by the concluding chapter in Diwali 2027.