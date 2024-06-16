Highest paid Indian Actors of 2024

The Indian film stars have hiked their fee and they are demanding big remunerations. As per the report from ‘Business Insider India’, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest paid Indian actor with a charge of Rs 150-250 crores. Legendary actor Rajinikanth stands second in the list and he is followed by Joseph Vijay, Prabhas and Aamir Khan in the top five. The others include Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar and Ajith Kumar. Here is the list of the highest paid actors of 2024 along with their remunerations:

Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 150-250 Cr

Rajinikanth: Rs 150-210 Cr

Joseph Vijay: Rs 130-200 Cr

Prabhas: Rs 100-200 Cr

Aamir Khan: Rs 100-175 Cr

Salman Khan: Rs 100-150 Cr

Kamal Haasan: Rs 100-150 Cr

Allu Arjun: Rs 100-125 Cr

Akshay Kumar: Rs 60-145 Cr

Ajith Kumar: Rs 105 Cr