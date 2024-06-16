Highest paid Indian Actors of 2024

The Indian film stars have hiked their fee and they are demanding big remunerations. As per the report from ‘Business Insider India’, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest paid Indian actor with a charge of Rs 150-250 crores. Legendary actor Rajinikanth stands second in the list and he is followed by Joseph Vijay, Prabhas and Aamir Khan in the top five. The others include Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar and Ajith Kumar. Here is the list of the highest paid actors of 2024 along with their remunerations:
Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 150-250 Cr
Rajinikanth: Rs 150-210 Cr
Joseph Vijay: Rs 130-200 Cr
Prabhas: Rs 100-200 Cr
Aamir Khan: Rs 100-175 Cr
Salman Khan: Rs 100-150 Cr
Kamal Haasan: Rs 100-150 Cr
Allu Arjun: Rs 100-125 Cr
Akshay Kumar: Rs 60-145 Cr
Ajith Kumar: Rs 105 Cr