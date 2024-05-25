Gangs of Godavari Trailer promises to set the screens on fire

Vishwak Sen has earned innumerable fame as Mass ka Das in Telugu Cinema. His performances in different films and in a variety of genres are best examples of his versatility. Now, his Gangs of Godavari movie is gearing up to present him in a new light like never.

The makers have unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film on 25th May, in front of fans and movie-lovers at Devi 70 MM theatre, Hyderabad. The trailer showcases the bad and dirty world of Gangs of Godavari and Lankala Rathna impresses us with his raw and in your face attitude. The dialogues and background score along with visuals, apt production design transport us to the world of Lankala Rathna, created by writer-director Krishna Chaitanya.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively are producing the film, on a grand scale. Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri are co-producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting it. Neha Sshetty and Anjali are playing female leads in the film and their characters’ relation with Lankala Rathna in Gangs of Godavari are highly interesting. Ace composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and talented cinematographer Amit Madhadi added their expertise in creating a unique experience on the big screen.

Makers promise Gangs of Godavari to set screens on fire worldwide upon release on 31st May worldwide, and we cannot wait to watch.