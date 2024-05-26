x
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Prasanth Varma trying to patch up with Ranveer Singh

Published on May 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma impressed Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh for a periodic actioner that is planned on a budget of Rs 300 crores. But things did not go well between Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh. There are strong reports that Ranveer Singh walked out of the project and the production house Mythri Movie Makers remained tight-lipped and didnot respond to the speculations. Prasanth Varma is currently in talks to resolve the differences and kick-start the project. A better clarity is expected in a week.

Mythri Movie Makers have paid a big advance to Ranveer Singh and as the film needs a top star, the talks are going on. Prasanth Varma will have to wait for a longer time as all the top actors are busy with other projects. The exact reasons for the differences between Ranveer and Prasanth Varma are unknown. Hope the issues gets sorted soon. Mythri Movie Makers will issue a statement very soon.

