Prasanth Varma trying to patch up with Ranveer Singh

Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma impressed Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh for a periodic actioner that is planned on a budget of Rs 300 crores. But things did not go well between Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh. There are strong reports that Ranveer Singh walked out of the project and the production house Mythri Movie Makers remained tight-lipped and didnot respond to the speculations. Prasanth Varma is currently in talks to resolve the differences and kick-start the project. A better clarity is expected in a week.

Mythri Movie Makers have paid a big advance to Ranveer Singh and as the film needs a top star, the talks are going on. Prasanth Varma will have to wait for a longer time as all the top actors are busy with other projects. The exact reasons for the differences between Ranveer and Prasanth Varma are unknown. Hope the issues gets sorted soon. Mythri Movie Makers will issue a statement very soon.