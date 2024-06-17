Exclusive: Salman Khan – Atlee – Sun Pictures

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Atlee’s next film with Allu Arjun got shelved. Atlee’s big paycheque shocked Geetha Arts. Atlee was also disturbed as Allu Arjun has not given his final nod and kept him in waiting mode. He soon pitched a new idea and narrated it to Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. The top actor gave his nod and the project will be announced very soon. Atlee is currently locking the final script. Sun Pictures are on board to produce this prestigious project. Both Salman Khan and Atlee will be paid huge remunerations for the film.

The shooting formalities will start next year. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. This actioner is announced for Eid 2025 release and the shoot is expected to be completed before March 2025. Salman Khan kept his other projects on hold and is focused on Sikandar. He will work with Tamil directors back-to-back for the first time.