Nani off for a long US Holiday

Natural Star Nani has been working without breaks and he has been in shooting mode during the summer. He is all set to wrap up the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is aimed for August 29th release across the globe. The actor is all set to take a long break from work and he will be off to the USA for a long vacation for almost a month. Nani will spend time with his family members and friends during this much needed break. Nani’s sister resides in the USA along with her family.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by DVV Entertainment. The film is the costliest one in Nani’s career and is an action entertainer. Nani will take a break and he will kick-start the shoot of Srikanth Odela’s film. This is their second collaboration after Dasara. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and this film will be made on a massive budget. Nani has TJ Gnanvel’s film lined up for next year. The Dasara actor has shelved two films: Balagam Venu’s film and Sujeeth’s action drama.