Digital Release: No noise for GOG and Love Me

Love Me happened to be the biggest embarrassment for Dil Raju and his nephew Ashish. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Aha Telugu. The film failed to make any noise after the digital streaming. There is hardly discussion about the film on social media and digital platforms. The audience showed no interest in watching Love Me on digital platforms too. Same is the case with Vishwak Sen’s recent release Gangs of Godavari. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and there are no debates about the film.

After receiving lackluster response in theatres, Gangs of Godavari was rejected badly on digital platforms too. Vishwak Sen had high hopes on this mass entertainer set in Godavari region. But the film ended up as a debacle. Krishna Chaitanya directed Gangs of Godavari and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.