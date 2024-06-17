Veteran producer hits a jackpot with Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja released on Friday and the film is racing towards a massive blockbuster in Tamil and Telugu languages. No top producer or distributor showed interest to acquire the Telugu rights of the film. Veteran producer NV Prasad acquired the Telugu theatrical and satellite rights of Maharaja for a price of Rs 2 crores. Considering the Saturday and Sunday numbers, Maharaja is expected to collect Rs 5 crores plus in Telugu states and the film is expected to cross Rs 2 crore mark in Nizam region alone. Considering the talk and the numbers, the satellite rights might be sold for Rs 3 crores.

NV Prasad will make a profit of Rs 6 crores (minimum expectations) with the Telugu version of Maharaja. This is a great profit for a dubbing film for any producer in the recent times. None of the Tamil films impressed the Telugu audience in the recent times and most of the distributors, producers are not ready to take any risks. The producers of Maharaja wanted to release the film on a profit sharing basis but there were no takers. NV Prasad decided to take a minimum risk and he is now going to make handsome profits through Maharaja.