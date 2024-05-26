Buzz: Ram Charan and Vetrimaran in talks?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has met critically acclaimed Tamil director Vetrimaran recently and he discussed a script. As per the speculated reports, Ram Charan hasn’t revealed his decision about the script. The talks for now are on. Vetrimaran who directed some of the best critically acclaimed Tamil films has met NTR in the past. But there was no news about the project. He has been keen to work with Telugu actors.

Ram Charan for now is on a break and he will soon resume the shoot of Game Changer and he will complete it soon. He has one more pan-Indian film in the direction of Buchi Babu and the shoot starts very soon. The film will have a release next year.