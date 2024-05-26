x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Krish to produce Varun Tej’s Next

Published on May 26, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Telangana Government’s Big No for Benefit Shows
image
First Look: Ram as Sagar from RAPO22
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Exclusive: Krish to produce Varun Tej’s Next

Mega Prince Varun Tej and director Krish share a great bonding. The duo worked for Kanche, a critically acclaimed film and Krish also went on to produce Anthariksham with Varun Tej. We have an exclusive information about the next project of Varun Tej. The Mega actor gave his nod for a comic entertainer to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film will be produced by Krish and Rajeev Reddy on Firstframe Entertainments. The final script of the film is locked and the pre-production work is happening.

This untitled film will start rolling later this year and the film releases next year. Varun Tej is on a summer break and he will soon resume the shoot of Matka, a periodic mass entertainer directed by Karuna Kumar. The film is produced by Wyra Entertainments, the production house of Nani’s Hi Nanna. Though the film was kept on hold due to budget constraints, all the issues are now resolved and the shoot resumes next week.

Next Dil Raju faces severe Criticism Previous Buzz: Ram Charan and Vetrimaran in talks?
else

TRENDING

image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Telangana Government’s Big No for Benefit Shows
image
First Look: Ram as Sagar from RAPO22

Latest

image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Telangana Government’s Big No for Benefit Shows
image
First Look: Ram as Sagar from RAPO22
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Most Read

image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government
image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy

Related Articles

Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look