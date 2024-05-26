Exclusive: Krish to produce Varun Tej’s Next

Mega Prince Varun Tej and director Krish share a great bonding. The duo worked for Kanche, a critically acclaimed film and Krish also went on to produce Anthariksham with Varun Tej. We have an exclusive information about the next project of Varun Tej. The Mega actor gave his nod for a comic entertainer to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film will be produced by Krish and Rajeev Reddy on Firstframe Entertainments. The final script of the film is locked and the pre-production work is happening.

This untitled film will start rolling later this year and the film releases next year. Varun Tej is on a summer break and he will soon resume the shoot of Matka, a periodic mass entertainer directed by Karuna Kumar. The film is produced by Wyra Entertainments, the production house of Nani’s Hi Nanna. Though the film was kept on hold due to budget constraints, all the issues are now resolved and the shoot resumes next week.