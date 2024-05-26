x
Dil Raju faces severe Criticism

Published on May 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Dil Raju faces severe Criticism

Dil Raju is one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. It has been a while since his production house delivered a super hit. Dil Raju was criticized for his choice of films in the recent years. He launched his nephew Ashish with Rowdy Boys. The film ended up as a below average grosser and Dil Raju spent lavishly on the film. Selfish, the second film of Ashish is kept on hold after filming 70 percent of the content. Ashish’s third film Love Me released yesterday and the response is underwhelming. The film failed to report decent footfalls and openings. Even the film was not promoted well.

Dil Raju is criticized for the bad choice of films for Ashish. Though Ashish was decent in Love Me, the film is one of the worst ones in the recent times. Any producer would be extra cautious when his family member is turning a lead actor. But, Tollywood is surprised with the choices made by Dil Raju for Ashish. The youngster said that Selfish will resume shoot soon and some of the scenes are written again. Hope will taste his first success with Selfish. Sithara Entertainments announced a film with Ashish in the lead role and the filming starts this year.

