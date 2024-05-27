x
Exclusive: Trivikram – Siddhu Jonnalagadda – Venky Atluri

Published on May 27, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: Trivikram – Siddhu Jonnalagadda – Venky Atluri

Top director Trivikram is on a break and he is working on multiple films. The top director is now penning a script and it features Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role. Talented director Venky Atluri will direct this youthful entertainer and Sithara Entertainments will bankroll the project in association with Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas. Trivikram will take hefty share as a writer and producer in this project. The shooting formalities will start once Siddhu is done with Jack and Telusu Kada which are in shooting mode.

Siddhu scored a massive blockbuster with Tillu Square and he also announced Tillu Cube. The shoot of Tillu Cube will kick-start next year. Siddhu has hiked his fee recently and he is now quoting Rs 15 crores per film. Venky Atluri is currently busy with Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskhar that is due for release. He is working with Sithara Entertainments in back-to-back films.

