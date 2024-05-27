x
Sree Leela signs her Next

Published on May 27, 2024 by ratnasri

Sree Leela signs her Next

Talented Telugu beauty Sree Leela has done back-to-back films and she was criticized for some of the films she picked up. Sree Leela is currently on a break and she is not in a hurry. The latest update is that Sree Leela will be playing the leading lady in Ravi Teja’s upcoming film which also happens to be his 75th film. Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the writer of Samajavaragamana will direct the film and the pre-production work is currently happening. The regular shoot will start in August this year.

Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of this untitled entertainer. Bheems is the music composer and Karthik Gattamaneni will handle the cinematography work. Ravi Teja’s 75th film is aimed for summer 2025 release. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar and the film releases very soon. Mr Bachchan is the remake of Hindi film Raid.

