Can Kalki 2898 AD have a wide International Release?

Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest ever Indian release in the coming days. Nag Ashwin and his team announced that the film will also have a grand release in international languages. With the post-production work still on, it may be tough for the team to focus on an international release. A grand promotional plan is chalked out in India and the team may not head for a release in international languages for now. Nag Ashwin feels that Kalki 2898 AD has the potential to do well across all the countries of the globe. For now, the plans are kept on hold and Kalki 2898 AD will release in the Indian languages abroad.

Kalki 2898 AD is announced for June 27th release and all the deals are closed. Some of the top actors of Indian cinema like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan are a part of this prestigious film. Vyjayanthi Movies has spent a bomb on Kalki 2898 AD. Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi entertainer.