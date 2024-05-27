x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSR Congress activists set Jana Sena leader’s car on fire

Published on May 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback
image
Allu Arjun’s videobyte triggers Criticism

YSR Congress activists set Jana Sena leader’s car on fire

The ruling YSR Congress activists set Jana Sena leader’s car on fire at Machilipatnam in Krishna district during early hours on Monday. The activists went to the residence of the Jana Sena leader and set his car on fire which was parked outside the house.

Jana Sena leader, Karri Mahesh, lodged a complaint with the Machilipatnam police during early hours on Monday. He said that the YSR Congress activists have come to his house during early hours and set the car on fire.

Mahesh further said that the YSR Congress activists have warned him against campaigning for the Jana Sena during the elections. They told him that they would set his car on fire if he continued to work for the Jana Sena. However, he said he had campaigned for the Jana Sena during the election.

He said that the YSR Congress attacked his house during the election. He lodged a complaint with the police. However, the police did not take any action against the YSR Congress activists, he said. He alleged that the YSR Congress activists have tried to kill him and his family members.

He said that he had worked for the Jana Sena as he liked Pawan Kalyan. I am a big fan of Pawan Kalyan and I worked for the party. I don’t need to take permission from the YSR Congress leaders to work for Jana Sena, he said.

He also alleged that the police have failed to take action against the YSR Congress activists when they attacked his house. Had there been a serious action against the YSR Congress activists when they attacked my house, they would not have resorted to this violence by setting my car on fire, Mahesh said.

Mahesh wanted the police to take action against those responsible for setting his car on fire. He wanted the police to work impartially and bring those culprits to the book. He also wanted early action against the accused to ensure that law and order is protected in Machilipatnam.

Next Bonda Uma accuses chief secretary of land scam Previous Can Kalki 2898 AD have a wide International Release?
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback
image
Allu Arjun’s videobyte triggers Criticism

Most Read

image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look