The ruling YSR Congress activists set Jana Sena leader’s car on fire at Machilipatnam in Krishna district during early hours on Monday. The activists went to the residence of the Jana Sena leader and set his car on fire which was parked outside the house.

Jana Sena leader, Karri Mahesh, lodged a complaint with the Machilipatnam police during early hours on Monday. He said that the YSR Congress activists have come to his house during early hours and set the car on fire.

Mahesh further said that the YSR Congress activists have warned him against campaigning for the Jana Sena during the elections. They told him that they would set his car on fire if he continued to work for the Jana Sena. However, he said he had campaigned for the Jana Sena during the election.

He said that the YSR Congress attacked his house during the election. He lodged a complaint with the police. However, the police did not take any action against the YSR Congress activists, he said. He alleged that the YSR Congress activists have tried to kill him and his family members.

He said that he had worked for the Jana Sena as he liked Pawan Kalyan. I am a big fan of Pawan Kalyan and I worked for the party. I don’t need to take permission from the YSR Congress leaders to work for Jana Sena, he said.

He also alleged that the police have failed to take action against the YSR Congress activists when they attacked his house. Had there been a serious action against the YSR Congress activists when they attacked my house, they would not have resorted to this violence by setting my car on fire, Mahesh said.

Mahesh wanted the police to take action against those responsible for setting his car on fire. He wanted the police to work impartially and bring those culprits to the book. He also wanted early action against the accused to ensure that law and order is protected in Machilipatnam.