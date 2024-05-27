Bonda Uma accuses chief secretary of land scam

Former legislator and senior TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Monday alleged that Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy resorted to land grabbing in north Andhra region. Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, Bonda Uma alleged that Jawahar Reddy has the support of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members.

He alleged that Jawahar Reddy resorted to land grabbing worth Rs 2,000 crore in Bhogapuram mandal in the north Andhra region. He said that the chief secretary had misused GO 596 and purchased D Form lands in the region. He said he had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Andhra Pradesh. He regretted that the Chief Electoral Officer did not respond to his complaint.

The TDP former MLA said that he would take the issue to the notice of the Central Election Commission. He demanded that the election commission should order a judicial enquiry into the allegations against the chief secretary. He also wanted the election commission to remove Jawahar Reddy from the office of the chief secretary.

He accused that the chief secretary, his son and the chief minister have committed the crime in collusion. He also alleged that the chief secretary and his son were threatening those who made these allegations. The chief secretary was threatening those who exposed this scam, he alleged.

While asking the chief secretary to release a white paper on these allegations, the TDP former MLA, who contested the just-concluded general election from Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency, asked the election commission to take up the issue seriously. He wondered why the election commission is not acting on his complaint. He wanted to know whether the election commission would take action against those accused or just leave it.