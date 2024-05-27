Exclusive: Suriya in Lawrence’s Next

Top director Lokesh Kanagaraj is producing a film with actor and director Lawrence in the lead role. B Kannan, a debutant is directing this interesting film and the latest update says that top actor Suriya will be essaying a guest role in the film which is titled Benz. Suriya also played a guest role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Vikram that had Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Suriya’s portrayal as Rolex won accolades and Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that Suriya’s role as Rolex in Vikram 2 will be a major highlight.

Now, Suriya is playing a guest role in the production of Lokesh Kanaraj and his presence will bring more mileage for the project. Lawrence has been busy with several Tamil films while Telugu market touched rock bottom. After a brief break, Lawrence too is in plans to make his comeback with the right film.