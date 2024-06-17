Anitha blames police for taking YSRCP stand

AP home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday blamed some police officials for taking the side of the YSR Congress in the last five years. She wanted them to change their attitude now or quit their jobs and join the party. She said that the present government would not leave any scope for politics in governance.

Anitha worshiped Appanna Swamy in Simhachalam on that day. The temple priests and officials received her and felicitated her on her visit to the temple. It was for the first time that the Minister had visited the temple in the district, after taking charge as the Home Minister.

Later, speaking to the media, Anitha said that she had prayed for the welfare of the people in the state. She wanted the deity to bless everyone in the state for the next five years. She promised good governance for the next five years.

She said that they would not leave anyone who committed crime in the past. She said that the YSR Congress leaders have encroached lands and did injustice to the people. She said she would not allow such actions in future. She also said that the Simhachalam temple lands would be protected. We would not allow even a single cent of the land into private hands, she said.

The home minister said that some police officials have acted as the YSR Congress leaders. They were more loyal to the former chief minister than the party leaders. She sought to advise such police officials to stop being loyal to a political party. She asked them to quit the job and join the YSR Congress, if they still loved Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party.

She said that she would take action against some officials who did favours to the YSR Congress in the last five years. She said that the TDP had some names of the officers who were loyal to the YSR Congress in five years. The government would take action against such officers and protect democracy, she said.