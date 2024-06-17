It would be a longer wait for Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and the actor is transforming himself for his next film. SS Rajamouli will direct the movie and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Mahesh Babu is off to a foreign holiday recently along with his family and he would return back soon. The shooting formalities of the film were planned to commence in June but Rajamouli pushed the shoot as he wanted more time for the pre-production work. The makers then planned to shoot the film from August or September. Now, the wait is more and more for Mahesh Babu.

The shoot is now pushed to December this year as per the latest update. SS Rajamouli is currently finalizing the locations after the final script is locked. Mahesh Babu will participate in two long workshops and they will take place for two months. The shoot may also be pushed to early next year as Rajamouli takes a longer time for the pre-production work. The film is said to be a forest adventure and the film will be produced by Sri Durga Arts. Keeravani scores the music and PS Vinod will handle the cinematography work of this untitled film.