Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Home > Movie News

Sathyaraj’s role in Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Published on May 27, 2024 by ratnasri

Superstar Rajinikanth will soon work with top director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film is titled Coolie. The film revolves around gold smuggling mafia and the announcement teaser caught everyone’s attention. Veteran actor Sathyaraj will be playing a prominent role in the film. After the release of Baahubali, Sathyaraj has been receiving numerous offers and he playing supporting roles in several biggies. He is all set reunite with Rajinikanth after a gap of 37 years and the duo last worked together in Manathil Urudhi Vendum that released in 1987.

Sathyaraj will be seen playing the friend of Rajinikanth in this high voltage actioner. The film will be high on action and Coolie has a huge dose of sensible entertainment. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is on board to score the music, background score. The film releases next year. Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shoot of Vettaiyan that will release later this year.

