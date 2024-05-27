Sathyaraj’s role in Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth will soon work with top director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film is titled Coolie. The film revolves around gold smuggling mafia and the announcement teaser caught everyone’s attention. Veteran actor Sathyaraj will be playing a prominent role in the film. After the release of Baahubali, Sathyaraj has been receiving numerous offers and he playing supporting roles in several biggies. He is all set reunite with Rajinikanth after a gap of 37 years and the duo last worked together in Manathil Urudhi Vendum that released in 1987.

Sathyaraj will be seen playing the friend of Rajinikanth in this high voltage actioner. The film will be high on action and Coolie has a huge dose of sensible entertainment. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is on board to score the music, background score. The film releases next year. Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shoot of Vettaiyan that will release later this year.