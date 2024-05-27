Remove Jawahar Reddy from CS post, asks TDP leader

Senior TDP leader and former MLA G V Anjaneyulu on Monday asked the election commission to remove K S Jawahar Reddy from the chief secretary post. He alleged that Jawahar Reddy had been working in favour of the YSR Congress.

Anjaneyulu wondered why the election commission was continuing Jawahar Reddy as chief secretary. He said several aged persons have died during distribution of pension. It was a clear failure of the administration to give pensions to the people, he said.

Chief secretary is doing everything for the advantage of the YSR Congress, he alleged. He said that the chief secretary was giving instructions to the senior officials at the districts to favour the ruling YSR Congress. The officials were taking instructions from the chief secretary and turning a blind eye to the representations given by the opposition TDP and other parties, he said.

Anjaneyulu alleged that the officials were violating the model code of conduct despite serious warnings from the election commission. Every violation was to favour the ruling YSR Congress, he said. The chief secretary is going all out to support the YSR Congress, the TDP former MLA said.

He expressed fears over the approach of the chief secretary on the day of counting. He said it was not good for the state to have a biased chief secretary in the same position on the day of counting and wanted the election commission to remove him from the position. He also appealed to the election officials of every district to ensure that counting is done independently without fear or favour.

Anjaneyulu also appealed to the rank and file of the TDP to ensure that there would be peaceful counting. He wanted the TDP leaders to keep an eye on the officials who do some mischief during counting to favour the ruling YSR Congress party. He wanted the counting agents of the party to keep an eye on every official all through the counting.