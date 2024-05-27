x
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sridevi’s favourite place in Chennai

Janhvi Kapoor visits Sridevi’s favourite place in Chennai

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been in Chennai for the IPL 2024 final match and she paid her visit in the city today. Janhvi Kapoor visited Muppathamman temple, the famous place of her mom Sridevi. Dressed in a traditional lehenga, Janhvi posed for the pictures near the temple along with her aunt Maheshwari, a yesteryear actress. The actress posted the pictures on her official social media page with the comment “Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai”.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi that is slated for release this week. On the work front, Janhvi is shooting for NTR’s Devara, a pan-Indian action entertainer that will release this year. The actress is also the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming film that will be directed by Buchi Babu.

