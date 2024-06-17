Bhairava Anthem: High-Octane Track, Marvellous Visuals

Advertisement

The countdown has begun and the enthusiasm is building with each promotional material. The highly anticipated sci-fi action extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD in the craziest combination of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin will be out in theatres on the 27th of this month.

The musical journey of the movie began with the promo of the first single Bhairava Anthem which was unveiled 2 days back. Today, they released the full song. Scored by Santhosh Narayanan, Bhairava Anthem is a high-octane track with zestful singing by the most eminent Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

The coming together of two eminent personalities alone brought special attention to the song, whereas the promo created a lot of anticipation. The song surely lives up to all the hype and eagerness. Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi vocals are very powerful, whereas Deepak Blue also lent his voice to the song.

Prabhas looked buoyant in the song and his charismatic presence and the action part are a treat to watch. The marvellous visuals, along with rich production values are other assets. The lyrics were written by Ramajogayya Sastry and Kumaar.

On the whole, the song gives a thrilling experience to music lovers.