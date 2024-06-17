Vijay Sethupathi on a hunt for Telugu Films

Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has completed 50 films in his career as an actor. His 50th milestone film titled Maharaja is a stupendous hit and the film is doing great in Tamil and Telugu languages. The actor participated in the success meet organized in Hyderabad today. The actor also admitted in the past that he is keen to do more and more Telugu films. He once again clarified that he has been listening to scripts in Telugu but he is not much excited with the scripts he listened to. Vijay Sethupathi once again said that he would sign a straight Telugu film soon. He also thanked the Telugu audience for the love and support. Vijay Sethupathi emerged as one of the highest paid actors and he was seen in Buchi Babu’s Uppena in Telugu.

