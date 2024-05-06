Sithara Entertainments: The Busiest Production House

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi started his career with small films and his production house Sithara Entertainments is now the leading one in Telugu cinema. Surprising many, the young producer scored a series of super hits in the recent times. Sithara Entertainments happens to be the sister production house of Haarika and Hassine Creations that produces biggies with Trivikram as director. After scoring back-to-back hits, top actors like Balakrishna, Ravi Teja and others are signing films for Sithara Entertainments. Vamsi is now busy with more than a dozen films and he is lining up more films for the next two years. Here is the list of upcoming movies of Sithara Entertainments:

Balakrishna’s untitled film directed by Bobby: Shooting Mode

Ravi Teja’s untitled film directed by Bhanu: Pre-production

Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari: May 17th release

Dulquer Salman’s Luck Baskhar: Shooting Mode

Vijay Deverakonda’s next directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri: Shooting Mode

MAD Square directed by Kalyan Shankar: Shooting Mode

Magic directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri: Post-production

Galla Ashok Film: To be Announced

Tillu Cube: Announced

Ashish Film: Announced

A film with Sai Dharam Tej

A film with Naveen Polishetty